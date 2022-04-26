Advertisement

Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

A Rockcastle County mother is facing charges after her children called 911.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rockcastle County mother is facing charges after her children called 911.

Casey Ballinger has four children. Her arrest citation states her 10-year-old son called police, saying his mother was on drugs and he was afraid she was going to hurt them.

Ballinger allowed police to search her bag, which had needles in it. Police said she also admitted to using heroin.

The children were removed from the home. Ballinger is facing endangering the welfare of a minor and drug charges.

