Advertisement

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport

Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was issued a citation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration workers located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm. Police said he stated the gun was his and he cooperated with officers.

Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag
Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag(TSA)

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released, and police took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Adrian Wallace
Court records show possible financial concerns with Lexington mayoral candidate

Latest News

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Ohio school board member’s typo puts porn link in pro-abstinence Facebook post
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter revenue climbs to $1.2B, daily users rise to 229M
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden seeks new powers to use oligarchs’ assets for Ukraine
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.
Man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl set to be executed next month
While saluting the Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, President Joe Biden slams those trying to...
Biden decries culture war targeting textbooks