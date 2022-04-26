One Lexington leaders mark milestone in the community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington was formed in 2017 to create a coordinated effort to address violent crime.

On Tuesday, the initiative announced a milestone reached over just the past 10 months when it comes to supporting the youth in this city.

Mayor Linda Gorton, One Lexington Director Devine Carama and some of the people his group has impacted spoke at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Jamarlon Griffin recently joined a boys mentoring group at Winburn Middle School.

“I am now the person I am because I know that it’s beneficial to not participate in violence and gossip,” Griffin said.

Griffin shared what he learned through the program, which is called It Takes a Village.

“I’ve learned not to take the negativity of others so personally, because what I think about myself and know to be true matters more,” Griffin said.

He encouraged others to join that village.

Griffin is just one of the more than 3,000 young people that One Lexington have reached in just the past 10 months. Carama said their programs are in eight different Fayette County Public Schools, and they’re creating tangible change.

“We’ve seen a 75% increase in academics and 52% decrease in discipline referrals. They just need somebody to talk to,” Southern Middle School Principal Kevin Payne said.

That change extends beyond the classroom.

“You can’t work with young people without wrapping your arms around the entire family,” Carama said.

Carama said they’ve reached those 3,000 through support, mediation and more.

While they note homicide and gun violence statistics are down from this time last year, Carama said there’s a lot of work to do, to keep youths like Griffin safe in this community.

Carama said the strategies they’re employing have come from studying 30 other cities comparable to Lexington, as well as some which are unique to this city.

