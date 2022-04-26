Advertisement

Traffic backups reported after Buc-ee’s opens in Richmond

WATCH | Traffic backups reported after Buc-ee’s opens in Richmond
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Buc-ee’s opened just a week ago.

Now, it’s causing some traffic problems.

The massive travel center is just off I-75 exit 83. We’re hearing reports of traffic backups near the exit ramp.

Crews installed new traffic lights to reduce congestion. At last check, the lights still aren’t on.

We don’t know when exactly they’ll be operating. We have reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to get a better timeline.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
Ky. school district uses NTI day due to ‘large volume of staff absences’
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Ambulance
Child rushed to hospital after being found in swimming pool
Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus
WATCH: Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus

Latest News

Salute to All Stars: Taylor Stacy
WATCH |Salute to All Stars: Taylor Stacy
Kentucky EMS members receive new training from Resuscitation Academy
WATCH | Kentucky EMS members receive new training from Resuscitation Academy
Frank Langfitt is an international correspondent for NPR, and a former Lexington Herald-Leader...
Former Lexington Herald-Leader reporter now covering war in Ukraine
Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined people who are using their trauma to help others during...
Crime victims gather at Ky. State Capitol for day of advocacy
Three men have been convicted for their roles in the deaths of two Lexington men in 2017.
WATCH | Three convicted for roles in 2017 deaths of two Lexington men