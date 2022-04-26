Traffic backups reported after Buc-ee’s opens in Richmond
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Buc-ee’s opened just a week ago.
Now, it’s causing some traffic problems.
The massive travel center is just off I-75 exit 83. We’re hearing reports of traffic backups near the exit ramp.
Crews installed new traffic lights to reduce congestion. At last check, the lights still aren’t on.
We don’t know when exactly they’ll be operating. We have reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to get a better timeline.
