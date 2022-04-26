On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Cory Stringer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Uniquely Kentucky podcast host Amber Philpott is a self-proclaimed bookworm. As much as she loves reading, she also loves learning about authors, how they got their start, where their inspiration comes from and how they finally found the courage to put pen to paper or fingers to keyboard to make their stories come to life.

This month on Uniquely Kentucky Amber is talking with Cory Stringer. Amber first introduced viewers to Stringer and his dog Bloo in Lexington back in 2018 for a story on WKYT. Bloo has an amazing story of survival after being rescued from a fire at the Knox Whitley Animal Shelter and the second chance at life she was given will melt your heart. Bloo is now the star in a series of books written by Stringer in a cartoon type style featuring Bloo’s zany antics and fun nature which are captured within the pages. The books were designed for parents to enjoy while reading alongside their children.

Bloo is a beautiful black lab mix with the most perfect Kentucky blue eyes and while she can’t be a guest on the podcast Amber is talking with her human who is standing in to tell her story.

