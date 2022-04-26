WATCH: Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Whitley County say they are looking for a man who stole a school bus, then wrecked it.

It happened around 11 o’clock Monday night in the Boston community, close to the Tennessee state line.

The school bus was parked overnight at Boston Elementary, likely because its driver lives close by.

Surveillance video shows the suspect somehow getting into the bus, finding the key, that may have been left in a compartment, and driving off.

You see the man look towards the back of the bus as if he’s hearing something. What he’s hearing, is likely a soccer ball that keeps rolling around, just not when he’s looking back. A few minutes into his joyride, while the bus is still moving, he leaps off it, and the bus crashes.

“Apparently it [the bus] was damaged pretty good,” said Chief Deputy Tim Baker, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. “I talked to the guy over the bus garage, and they had to replace some doors on it.”

The Whitley County Schools superintendent says they are still assessing the level of damage to the bus. He says they were able to quickly make adjustments Tuesday morning to get a different bus to pick up the children that would have ridden that bus.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says they have a suspect and are working on more leads to make an arrest. They are also looking into evidence that the suspect may have stolen some other items and gotten on board some other buses.

