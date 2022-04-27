Advertisement

Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds

CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34. (CNN, JAMA PEDIATRICS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows an alarming trend in adolescent suicide for some parts of the country during the pandemic.

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children’s Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.

They found there was a marked increase in the proportion of suicides in adolescents in 2020 compared to the years before the pandemic.

Authors noted interventions such as counseling and more readily available suicide risk assessment solutions could help teens at risk.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
Crash on Man O' War Blvd at Lyon Dr. in Lexington.
Motorcyclist dies in Lexington crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The break-in happened around 9 Thursday morning in a neighborhood near The Arboretum. The same...
Lexington police investigating home invasion in mayor’s neighborhood
A Lexington teacher said he was pulled out of his sixth period class to find his car covered in...
Lexington detail shop helping teacher after his car was vandalized on school property

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison
The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under...
Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later
A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland.
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the...
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy turns himself in to police in Louisiana