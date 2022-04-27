Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Frost this morning followed by a nice day

Wednesdays Forecast
FastCast - early morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Wednesday morning y’all! It is a cold start here in Kentucky with temperatures hovering in the 30s.

A frost advisory is still in effect until 9 AM. As we enter the day abundant sunshine is likely and we shall see temps rise to the low 60s. This will continue our short-lived cooler and drier stretch. Thursday we see a mix of sun and clouds and temps similar to today, still well below average. By Friday, temps rise to the mid to upper 60s ahead of our next system, which could bring a shower late Friday night. This weekend features temps in the 70s with showers and storms likely. Next week ramps up a more active pattern, with heavy rain likely and temps about average.

I hope you all have a great day!

