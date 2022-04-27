Advertisement

Ashland Terrace holds 13th dog show

It was a little chilly on Tuesday, but still a perfect time to spend outside with some dogs.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a little chilly on Tuesday, but still a perfect time to spend outside with some dogs.

This year marks the 13th dog show at Ashland Terrace. They had six dogs this year to meet with the residents, and the staff said after canceling the show due to COVID, it’s nice to get back to their favorite events.

“It’s a good time to gather outside, we usually do do it outside, so it’s nice to get back to some sort of normalcy. And hold the events that we’ve held before,” assistance director Nisa Hanna said.

The event was started 13 years ago by Ashland Terrace’s director when she brought in her dog, Hamilton.

