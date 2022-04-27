Advertisement

Cats Fly High In Run Rule Victory Over Dayton

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky scored five runs in the first inning, struck out 14 and used Chase Estep’s team-leading 12th home run to deliver a 12-1 victory over Dayton in seven innings on Tuesday evening at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats (23-18) scored early and often, putting up a five-spot with two outs in the opening inning before Estep delivered his blow an inning later and then capping it with a four-run fourth. Catcher Devin Burkes reached base all three times he came to the plate in just his second career start.

Meanwhile, starter Magdiel Cotto fanned five in three innings, Wyatt Hudepohl added six in two innings and Jackson Nove struck out the side in his one inning of work. Evan Byers closed things out with a scoreless inning.

UK will head to Florida this weekend in another Southeastern Conference series.

