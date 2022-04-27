Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a frosty start to the day for many across the state, but the focus is on a more active pattern taking shape for the weekend. This busy pattern likely stays around into Kentucky Derby week as more chill threatens to blow in.

Temps this morning hit the low and middle 30s with a nice recovery into the 60s this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted.

Thursday is a slightly milder day, but the numbers are still well below normal. Some clouds increase later Thursday ahead of a system slowly working in from the west. This throws some showers and storms into western Kentucky Thursday night and Friday.

This action then slowly presses in from the west through the weekend. Rounds of showers and storms appear to be a good bet during this time. This will kick off a pattern featuring additional storms that take us through, at least, the middle of next week.

Heavy rainfall and a few strong storms will be possible.

