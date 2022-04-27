Advertisement

Crime victims gather at Ky. State Capitol for day of advocacy

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined people who are using their trauma to help others during a Crime Victims Fair at the state capitol on Wednesday.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s attorney general said the state is doing more to help victims of crime.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined people who are using their trauma to help others during a Crime Victims Fair at the state capitol on Wednesday. It came as Kentucky marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Many went to the capitol with a lot of different stories of hurt, saying they can use what happened to them to help others.

“There is never going to be that magic wand that fixes it. But collectively we can all make it better,” said Julie Horen Easley, Survivors Council member.

Organizations established to help crime victims gathered for the fair on the capitol steps, hosted by the state attorney general.

“I’m a survivor of rape. Back in my early 20s. And in 2019 I decided to come out and help make a change,” said Hillary Sykes with the Survivors Council.

Sykes and others work with Attorney General Cameron in using their own trauma to give others hope.

“Estimates show that 1 in 4 Kentucky women have been stalked, which at times has placed Kentucky in the highest and second highest rates of stalking in the nation,” Cameron said.

It was said on Wednesday of how the criminal justice system has historically paid more attention to the suspects instead of the victims, and that victims are told to trust in the system. A prosecutor said that times are changing.

Attorney Aimee Clymer-Hancock said prosecutors are focused on victim-centered, trauma-informed prosecution.

“This means while prosecutors are seeking truth and justice, we all also ensuring our victims are heard,” Clymer-Hancock said.

Cameron said the state has used millions in federal grant money to train hundreds of victim advocates.

Cameron said a manual on strangulation crimes is being developed to help people better understand the trauma caused by those crimes.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

A woman in Berea is okay after police said she passed out and crashed into two houses.
Police: Driver passed out, hits two houses in Berea
The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, hosted “An...
Event at UK with author sparks conversation on racial equity
The event was held Thursday night.
Keaton Hall, Connor Padgett win BGO Champion scholarships
Erik Daniels introduced at Dunbar.
Former Wildcat Erik Daniels named girls basketball coach at Dunbar
If you’re looking for something fun to do, Fayette Mall is opening up a carnival.
WATCH | Fayette Mall Family Fun Carnival opens this week