Advertisement

Former Lexington Herald-Leader reporter now covering war in Ukraine

Frank Langfitt is an international correspondent for NPR, and a former Lexington Herald-Leader reporter.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been two months since Russian forces first invaded Ukraine. Troops have now moved into the eastern part of the country, and those who live in Kyiv are starting to make their way back to the capital city.

Frank Langfitt is an international correspondent for NPR, and a former Lexington Herald-Leader reporter. He’s been traveling across Europe the past two months, and is now back in Kyiv.

“The war, it’s far from over,” Langfitt said.

While the war in Ukraine isn’t anywhere close to ending, Russian troops have moved out of Kyiv, focusing on eastern Ukraine now.

“The Russians left quite some time ago. There aren’t any Russians troops near here. And the city is coming back to life,” Langfitt said.

Thousands and thousands of people are making their way back to the capital city every day. And that’s where we find Langfitt, who has been working as an international correspondent for NPR since 2016. He’s been reporting all over Europe since the Russian invasion and now safely back in Kyiv, a few hundred miles away from where the conflict is right now.

“I got off the train a couple of days ago. I took a night train. I’m carrying my body armor and a big bag. A guy helped me carry it off the train, and he turned and he said, ‘That’s how we’re winning the war. By helping each other,’” Langfitt said.

Langfitt has been traveling the past two months, reporting on the way the war is changing politics and security architecture across Europe.

“We thought, well maybe they’ll be Russian tanks in the street. As you can see, no Russian tanks. Ukrainians have been very successful. A lot of that has to do with the incredible amount of arms from NATO and from the United States. It’s been probably one of the biggest arms lifts in modern history,” Langfitt said.

But like Langfitt said in the beginning, the war is far from over.

“The Russians seem very intent in taking as much land as they possibly can. They are still a much larger force altogether than the Ukrainians,” Langfitt said.

Langfitt said one interesting way this has differed from others he’s covered is Russian troops didn’t take out the internet or power the day they invaded.

He was still able to do all of his reports for NPR on the ground using his phone and I-rig, which is why we’ve been able to see all of the images coming out of Ukraine in real time.

Langfitt also said it’s been clear that the sentiment is the same across Europe—it’s important to stop Putin and the Russian invasion there.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

A woman in Berea is okay after police said she passed out and crashed into two houses.
Police: Driver passed out, hits two houses in Berea
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, hosted “An...
Event at UK with author sparks conversation on racial equity