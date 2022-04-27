Advertisement

Kentucky basketball adds Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 20 points per game last season for the Redbirds
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari added another key piece to the Kentucky roster for next season on Wednesday. The Wildcats received a commitment from Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 20 points per game last season for the Redbirds while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. Reeves chose Kentucky over Oregon, Nebraska, DePaul, and Xavier.

