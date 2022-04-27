Lexington Writer’s Room raises over $12,000 after downtown fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve gotten an update on the Lexington Writer’s Room, the nonprofit that had its workspace burned in a downtown fire.

Gwenda Bond, co-founder of the writer’s room, said the group has been able to raise more than $12,000 so far.

They’re in a new space now, and getting back to normal. But they still need help, so if you’re interested in donating, you can follow this link.

Tuesday also marks Kentucky Writer’s Day.

