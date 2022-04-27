Advertisement

Lexington Writer’s Room raises over $12,000 after downtown fire

We’ve gotten an update on the Lexington Writer’s Room, the nonprofit that had its workspace burned in a downtown fire.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve gotten an update on the Lexington Writer’s Room, the nonprofit that had its workspace burned in a downtown fire.

Gwenda Bond, co-founder of the writer’s room, said the group has been able to raise more than $12,000 so far.

Lexington Writer’s Room sees outpouring of support after fire devastates building

They’re in a new space now, and getting back to normal. But they still need help, so if you’re interested in donating, you can follow this link.

Tuesday also marks Kentucky Writer’s Day.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Adrian Wallace
Court records show possible financial concerns with Lexington mayoral candidate

Latest News

rain chances
Ally Blake’s Forecast | The last dry day as an active pattern sets up
Data from the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors shows median prices are up 9% from...
Home prices rising in counties surrounding Lexington
A Lexington teacher said he was pulled out of his sixth period class to find his car covered in...
Lexington detail shop helping teacher after his car was vandalized on school property
According to a post from Clark County Youth Athletics, Kameron May had a procedure on Wednesday...
Ky. boy who fell through skylight improving while in ICU
WATCH| WKYT celebrates 40 years with Dave “Buzz” Baker
WATCH| WKYT celebrates 40 years with Dave “Buzz” Baker