Meeko Harrison explodes for four RBI as No. 11 Kentucky wins

Wildcats win 14-0 in five innings over Norse
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Sophomore Meeko Harrison had a three-run home run and an RBI single as she helped steer the No. 11 Kentucky Softball team to a 14-0 win over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night to break a three-game losing streak.

Kentucky as a team hit a season-high five home runs in the game, with one each from Lauren Johnson, Emmy Blane, Meeko Harrison, Kayla Kowalik and Erin Coffel. The 14 runs on 12 hits for UK was its most runs scored since a March 10 win against Ohio University.

With the win, Kentucky improves its season record to 31-14. NKU falls to 20-26, six games under the .500 mark.

Tatum Spangler picked up the complete-game shutout win with another sparkling performance in the circle with only one hit surrendered. Spangler had five strikeouts in the circle and needed just 70 pitches to complete the game.

Kentucky will close out the home portion of its 2022 schedule this weekend as it hosts (RV) Mississippi State for a three-game Southeastern Conference series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game will be Senior Day with the 2022 senior ceremony honoring Renee Abernathy, Jaci Babbs, Emma Boitnott and Tatum Spangler taking place prior to the 3 p.m. ET first pitch.

