Officials searching for work release inmate who escaped Jessamine Co. Detention Center

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a work release inmate who escaped on Wednesday morning.

The Jessamine County jailer said around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, inmate Dustin Allen Summey walked away from the Jessamine County Detention Center. Summey was serving a 12-month sentence for a drug trafficking charge.

Summey had been granted work release by the Jessamine County District Court.

According to the jailer, Summey was picked up by a woman named Heather Prater after walking away from the facility. They said Summey then removed his GPS ankle monitor and threw it on First Street in Nicholasville.

Officials said Summey and Prater could possibly be traveling to the area of Harrodsburg in an older model white Chevy Impala that has paint chipping on the top of the trunk.

When Summey walked away from the facility, he was wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt and a light navy blue baseball cap with a white bill.

If you see Summey or Prater or know any information on where they might be, you’re asked to contact Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement.

Dustin Summey and Heather Prater (Jessamine Co. Detention Center)

