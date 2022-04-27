Advertisement

Officials searching for work release inmate who escaped Jessamine Co. Detention Center

Kentucky State Police are searching for a work release inmate who escaped on Wednesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a work release inmate who escaped on Wednesday morning.

The Jessamine County jailer said around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, inmate Dustin Allen Summey walked away from the Jessamine County Detention Center. Summey was serving a 12-month sentence for a drug trafficking charge.

Summey had been granted work release by the Jessamine County District Court.

According to the jailer, Summey was picked up by a woman named Heather Prater after walking away from the facility. They said Summey then removed his GPS ankle monitor and threw it on First Street in Nicholasville.

Officials said Summey and Prater could possibly be traveling to the area of Harrodsburg in an older model white Chevy Impala that has paint chipping on the top of the trunk.

When Summey walked away from the facility, he was wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt and a light navy blue baseball cap with a white bill.

If you see Summey or Prater or know any information on where they might be, you’re asked to contact Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement.

Dustin Summey and Heather Prater
Dustin Summey and Heather Prater(Jessamine Co. Detention Center)
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

A woman in Berea is okay after police said she passed out and crashed into two houses.
Police: Driver passed out, hits two houses in Berea
The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, hosted “An...
Event at UK with author sparks conversation on racial equity
The event was held Thursday night.
Keaton Hall, Connor Padgett win BGO Champion scholarships
Erik Daniels introduced at Dunbar.
Former Wildcat Erik Daniels named girls basketball coach at Dunbar
If you’re looking for something fun to do, Fayette Mall is opening up a carnival.
WATCH | Fayette Mall Family Fun Carnival opens this week