Advertisement

Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Authorities say they don’t know where the pack of dogs that attacked the woman is now and could be roaming the area. (KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWALLA, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for a dangerous pack of dogs they say attacked and killed a 61-year-old woman.

Authorities say Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs Sunday in rural Newalla, Oklahoma. The investigation started with deputies thinking they were looking into a stabbing, but the coroner’s office said Mears’ wounds were dog bites.

“Our heart goes out to her family. Life is precious, and it’s sad when we lose one, especially in this fashion,” Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said.

Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her...
Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her own dog was found standing guard over her body. Deputies believe it tried to protect her.(Source: Oklahoma County Sheriff, KOCO via CNN)

Mears’ own dog was found standing guard over her body.

“Ms. Mears’ dog was also injured in the attack. We believe that the dog was trying to protect her,” Johnson said.

Authorities say they don’t know where the dogs that attacked Mears are now. They are warning the public of what they call a dangerous pack of dogs possibly roaming the area.

“You talk about how in any rural part of the community, dogs, they get let loose out there, and then they group up and they just run like pack animals. So, it is very common to see a pack of dogs running around,” Johnson said.

The sheriff’s office is warning people to stay away from any dogs they aren’t already familiar with, as they don’t want another tragedy. They ask anyone who sees a pack to call police.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

A woman in Berea is okay after police said she passed out and crashed into two houses.
Police: Driver passed out, hits two houses in Berea
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, hosted “An...
Event at UK with author sparks conversation on racial equity