Advertisement

‘She looked worried’: Store clerk saves 85-year-old woman from phone scam, police say

A Dollar General store manager saved an 85-year-old customer from a phone scam. (Source: KCCI)
By Todd Magel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A quick-thinking store clerk in Iowa saved an 85-year-old woman from an expensive phone scam.

Winterset Police Department Chief Ken Burk said the woman was a customer at a Dollar General Store. She came in Monday to buy a $500 gift card but she was on the phone during her visit and that seemed suspicious.

Turns out there was a scammer on the other end of the line.

“It was a typical scam that we hear too frequently,” Burk said. “They actually instructed her to not tell anyone, to not let them know she was on the phone.”

Store manager Allysa Taylor said the woman looked worried and she checked on her.

“I asked her if this was for somebody on the phone and she whispered yes. And I said do you know this person, and she said no, but I’m not supposed to tell you,” Taylor said.

Police said the woman had been on the phone with the scammer for two hours. He told her she needed to send him $500 to collect a $2.5 million prize.

Taylor got on the customer’s phone and he hung up.

Burk said he eventually called the crook himself and he answered.

“I told him, ‘You’re ripping off old people. Doesn’t that feel crappy?’” Burk said.

According to Burk, the scammer responded by saying the woman was going to die with her money and he needed the woman’s money to build a house and take care of his family.

“Incredible that they say something like that and can be so cold and callous to the people that are losing their hard-earned money,” Burk said.

The police chief praised Taylor for her quick thinking.

“She did a great thing. She is definitely a hero for us,” Burk said

Taylor said it was just part of the job.

“It finally came about that my training was necessary. And I’m grateful that I was able to help her,” Taylor said.

Police say the caller was likely overseas and to never give money to someone who wants you to pay to collect an alleged prize.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

A woman in Berea is okay after police said she passed out and crashed into two houses.
Police: Driver passed out, hits two houses in Berea
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, hosted “An...
Event at UK with author sparks conversation on racial equity