Sheriff: Man wanted on charges of sodomy, rape, possession child pornography

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a man who is wanted for sodomy, rape and possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

Officials with the sheriff’s office were looking for Brandon Robert Johnson, 20, of Willow Branch Road, East Bernstadt, Kentucky.

In an updated release on Wednesday afternoon, the Laurel County Sheriff said Johnson was captured.

