Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is recovering after she was hit in the face by a stray bullet. However, we’re told the bullet took a backseat at the hospital.

The Versailles Police Dept. says officers responded Saturday night, just before midnight, to a call about a woman who had been shot at a home on Mundy’s Landing of Woodford County.

Police say a stray bullet went through a window and hit the woman in the face while she was sitting at a table. Police say the woman did not live at the home but was caring for the homeowner’s daughter.

The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley has been caring for their special needs daughter, Sayla, for about 10 years.

“Sayla just lights up when Peggy is around. She laughs and cackles, they just kind of feed off each other,” said Sayla’s father, Ben Geiser.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Bentley conscious and she spoke to officers. She was transported to UK Hospital with serious injuries.

Geiser told us the bullet went through Bentley’s cheek. He says when a CT scan was done before removing the bullet doctors found Bentley also had a brain tumor.

“You can’t really make sense of it, other than maybe there’s a higher power out there that caused this to happen to find the brain tumor and make a better outcome,” Geiser said.

Geiser says it was shocking that Bentley had a brain tumor because Sayla also had one when she was born. He says Bentley’s brain tumor was retracted Tuesday and they have set up a GoFundMe to help her while she recovers.

According to the GoFundMe page, the bullet has not yet been removed.

Police say they were able to identify the man who fired the shot as 27-year-old Joshua Owens, of Wilmore Ky. They say Owens was staying at a nearby home and he was outside shooting at animals and unknowingly fired the stray bullet that hit Bentley.

Owens is facing charges of assault and possession of methamphetamine. Police are also investigating if he was under the influence at the time of the incident.

