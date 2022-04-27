Advertisement

Three convicted for roles in 2017 deaths of two Lexington men

Three men have been convicted for their roles in the deaths of two Lexington men in 2017.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three men have been convicted for their roles in the deaths of two Lexington men in 2017.

PREVIOUS: 4 indicted in 2017 kidnappings, deaths of 2 Lexington men

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Rosario Diaz Barraza, of Phoenix, Ariz., and 54-year-old Ramon Camacho Zepeda, of Lexington, were convicted by a federal court jury on Wednesday, of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles, following a 7-day trial.

A third defendant, 27-year-old John Carlos Betancourt, 27, of Penuelas, Puerto Rico, was convicted of the interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

The charges stemmed from the deaths of two men during a kidnapping in 2017. Their bodies were discovered in the trunk of a car on September 11, 2017, at an automotive repair business owned by one of the victims on Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington.

File: The bodies of two men were found inside a trunk outside a business on Blue Sky Parkway in...
File: The bodies of two men were found inside a trunk outside a business on Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington in 2017. (WKYT)(WKYT)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says evidence presented at trial included that Camacho Zepeda and Diaz Barraza were distributing cocaine and heroin in Lexington and that one of the victims had allegedly incurred a debt to them based on his involvement in the drug trafficking.

Two other defendants, Jose Felix Tlatenchi, 39, also of Wilkes-Barre, and Jean Michael Serrano-Jimenez, 31, of Hanover Township, Penn., previously entered guilty pleas relating to their involvement.

Serrano-Jimenez pled guilty as charged to conspiracy to commit kidnapping, while Tlatenchi pled guilty as an accessory after the fact to the kidnappings.

Serrano-Jimenez is scheduled for sentencing on May 12, 2022. Tlatenchi is scheduled for sentencing on July 7, 2022. Diaz Barraza, Camacho Zepeda and Betancourt are all scheduled for sentencing on July 25, 2022. Diaz Barraza, Camacho Zepeda, and Serrano-Jimenez face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Tlatenchi faces up to 15 years and Betancourt up to 10 years.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

A woman in Berea is okay after police said she passed out and crashed into two houses.
Police: Driver passed out, hits two houses in Berea
The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, hosted “An...
Event at UK with author sparks conversation on racial equity
The event was held Thursday night.
Keaton Hall, Connor Padgett win BGO Champion scholarships
Erik Daniels introduced at Dunbar.
Former Wildcat Erik Daniels named girls basketball coach at Dunbar
If you’re looking for something fun to do, Fayette Mall is opening up a carnival.
WATCH | Fayette Mall Family Fun Carnival opens this week