Three convicted for roles in 2017 deaths of two Lexington men

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three men have been convicted for their roles in the deaths of two Lexington men in 2017.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Rosario Diaz Barraza, of Phoenix, Ariz., and 54-year-old Ramon Camacho Zepeda, of Lexington, were convicted by a federal court jury on Wednesday, of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles, following a 7-day trial.

A third defendant, 27-year-old John Carlos Betancourt, 27, of Penuelas, Puerto Rico, was convicted of the interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

The charges stemmed from the deaths of two men during a kidnapping in 2017. Their bodies were discovered in the trunk of a car on September 11, 2017, at an automotive repair business owned by one of the victims on Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says evidence presented at trial included that Camacho Zepeda and Diaz Barraza were distributing cocaine and heroin in Lexington and that one of the victims had allegedly incurred a debt to them based on his involvement in the drug trafficking.

Two other defendants, Jose Felix Tlatenchi, 39, also of Wilkes-Barre, and Jean Michael Serrano-Jimenez, 31, of Hanover Township, Penn., previously entered guilty pleas relating to their involvement.

Serrano-Jimenez pled guilty as charged to conspiracy to commit kidnapping, while Tlatenchi pled guilty as an accessory after the fact to the kidnappings.

Serrano-Jimenez is scheduled for sentencing on May 12, 2022. Tlatenchi is scheduled for sentencing on July 7, 2022. Diaz Barraza, Camacho Zepeda and Betancourt are all scheduled for sentencing on July 25, 2022. Diaz Barraza, Camacho Zepeda, and Serrano-Jimenez face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Tlatenchi faces up to 15 years and Betancourt up to 10 years.

