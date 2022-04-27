Advertisement

WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday, says coffee is the key to longevity

A World War II veteran is celebrating his 105th birthday. (WEAU)
By Ellie Pomerleau and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Coffee, balloons and friends set the scene as people gathered to celebrate a WWII veteran’s 105th birthday.

Reynolds Tomter is the only surviving member of the Pigeon Falls Lions Club, according to WEAU, and is an avid Packers fan.

Tomter was excited to celebrate his birthday at his favorite local restaurant, My Second Home Bar & Grill.

“It is something I’ll never ever forget,” Tomter said. “It’s unreal. This is what you call a small-town gathering.”

Tomter is enjoying his old age and the perks that come with it.

“Everybody waits on me and comes and greets me with good things to say,” he explained. “So, don’t be afraid, anyone, to get to be real old.”

His daughter, Julie Warner, said Tomter is always finding ways to stay active and busy.

“He said, when my mom passed, he could have been depressed, but he just made up his mind to get out, go to his car every day,” Warner said. “He didn’t know where he was going, but he’d go somewhere for coffee.”

Tomter says the secret to reaching his age is being with friends and drinking lots of coffee.

“I enjoy every day and I am out and about every day,” Tomter said. “And I started out here at this restaurant every morning, that’s seven days a week, I’m here at 7:30 in the morning with the guys and that makes life a lot of fun.”

He encourages the younger generation to get active in the community to help make the world a pleasant place to live.

His family says he is known in the community for his involvement and his positive attitude.

“I always say he is absolutely positive about everything - unless the Packers are losing, that’s the only time I ever hear him say anything negative,” Warner said.

Tomter is looking forward to seeing everyone next year for another birthday celebration.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

A woman in Berea is okay after police said she passed out and crashed into two houses.
Police: Driver passed out, hits two houses in Berea
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, hosted “An...
Event at UK with author sparks conversation on racial equity