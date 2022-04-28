Ally Blake’s Forecast | The last dry day as an active pattern sets up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Thursday morning everyone! It is a fairly chilly one across Kentucky with temps in the 40s.

Throughout the day a mix of sun and clouds is likely. Temps will rise to the upper 60s. This is the last day of a dry stretch so go out and enjoy it! Much wetter weather is to come this weekend into next week. Tomorrow we start off with clouds gradually increasing throughout the day and this will bring later into the afternoon and evening our first of many rounds of showers and storms. Highs stay in the mid to upper 60s. Into the weekend we can see some strong storms and much milder air in the 70s. It won’t be a complete washout, but you will need an umbrella with ya. The rest of next week’s work week features more showers, storms, and a continually very active pattern leading up to derby weekend.

I hope you have a great day!

