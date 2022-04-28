Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Focusing On The Stormy Setup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another nice day across the state but a stormy setup is about ready to kick in. Rounds of storms develop this weekend and look to roll right on into Kentucky Derby Week. This includes the threat for strong storms and heavy rains.

Temps today range from the 60-65 degree range in the far northeast to 70-75 in the west and far south. Skies are partly sunny with more clouds sneaking into the west. Those clouds may spit out a stray shower or storm this evening.

There’s a better chance for a few showers and storms along a warm front lifting through the region on Friday. For areas getting in on said showers and storms, temps will be held way down.

That warmer air surges in over the weekend.

This comes along with our stormy setup with several systems rolling through from west to east through next week.

Strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall will be likely during this time.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.