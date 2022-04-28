Crash shuts down part of busy Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a busy Lexington road is closed right now due to a bad crash.

It happened on Man O’War at Lyon Drive, near the Palomar Center.

We know a motorcycle collided with another car.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The outer loop of Man O’War from Harrodsburg Road to Versailles Road is shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Lyon.

The road is expected to be closed for a while.

