Fayette Mall Family Fun Carnival opens this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re looking for something fun to do, Fayette Mall is opening up a carnival.

The Family Fun night starts Thursday night from 5:00-11:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday 1:00-11:00 p.m.

It’s located next to the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot. The rides, food, and games used to be an annual event, but the festivities took a pause due to the pandemic. Fayette Mall management said they love having family fun events like this.

“It’s important for us to have family entertainment, that way you can come out after you get done shopping to enjoy the carnival. They have lots of rides and activities and lots of fun treats like funnel cakes,” said Amanda Orick, Fayette Mall’s marketing director.

Wristbands for unlimited rides start at $20. The carnival will be at Fayette Mall until May 8.

