Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft

Apr. 28, 2022
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, April 26, a Middlesboro man was indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges of violating trust provision and one charge of theft.

Clyde Creech is facing 38 charges of violating trust provision for pre-need payments for funeral good, which is a class C felony. A class C felony constitutes five to 10 years in prison.

The other charge, which is theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, is a class D felony, which constitutes one to five years in prison.

The charges allege Creech committed these offenses between 1994 and 2014.

Creech was the former owner of Creech Funeral Home in Middlesboro.

