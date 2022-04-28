Former EKY funeral home owner indicted on more than 30 counts of violating trust provision, theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, April 26, a Middlesboro man was indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges of violating trust provision and one charge of theft.

Clyde Creech is facing 38 charges of violating trust provision for pre-need payments for funeral good, which is a class C felony. A class C felony constitutes five to 10 years in prison.

The other charge, which is theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, is a class D felony, which constitutes one to five years in prison.

The charges allege Creech committed these offenses between 1994 and 2014.

Creech was the former owner of Creech Funeral Home in Middlesboro.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.