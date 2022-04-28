Former Wildcat Erik Daniels named girls basketball coach at Dunbar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Erik Daniels was introduced as the new girls basketball coach at Dunbar on Thursday morning.

Daniels spent the last three seasons at Woodford County and said he wants to take the Bulldogs back to the Girls’ Sweet 16.

“It has always been a goal of mine to get back to Lexington so I can coach,” said Daniels. “I want to win the 11th Region, that is one of the toughest regions in the state. I just want to work with the girls and teach them my philosophy and I hope we can compete with the Franklin Counties in the state. I don’t know how soon that will be, but if we put the work in, I think it will happen.”

