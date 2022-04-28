INTERACTIVE: Voter registration stats for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ahead of next month’s mayoral primary, here are the latest statistics on who will decide the race.

There are 251,409 registered voters in Fayette County.

Democrats make up more than half of the registered voters. Republicans are more than a third.

The race is non-partisan, meaning the 31,340 independent or small party voters can vote in the primary. They make up nearly 12.5 percent of the voters.

Female registered voters outnumber men. Women make up just over 53 percent of Fayette County voters.

