Advertisement

INTERACTIVE: Voter registration stats for Fayette County

There are 251,409 registered voters in Fayette County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ahead of next month’s mayoral primary, here are the latest statistics on who will decide the race.

There are 251,409 registered voters in Fayette County.

Democrats make up more than half of the registered voters. Republicans are more than a third.

The race is non-partisan, meaning the 31,340 independent or small party voters can vote in the primary. They make up nearly 12.5 percent of the voters.

Female registered voters outnumber men. Women make up just over 53 percent of Fayette County voters.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl’s parents reached out to us saying the woman shot is Peggy Bentley. They say Bentley...
Ky. woman hit in the face by stray bullet; removal takes a backseat after CT scan discovery
Abedunmola Gbadegesin arrived from Nigeria at Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday. According to the...
Nigerian man extradited to Kentucky in connection with romance scam
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say
Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75

Latest News

Erik Daniels introduced at Dunbar.
Former Wildcat Erik Daniels named girls basketball coach at Dunbar
Kentucky lawmakers advanced a budget this year that includes more funding for schools. Teacher...
School districts make plans to use money from new Ky. budget
County by County, Pt. 2 (4/28/2022)
County by County, Pt. 2 (4/28/2022)
There are 251,409 registered voters in Fayette County.
WATCH | INTERACTIVE: Voter registration stats for Fayette County
School districts make plans to use money from new Ky. budget
WATCH | School districts make plans to use money from new Ky. budget