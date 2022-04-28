Advertisement

Jaguars pick up 5th-year option on pass rusher Josh Allen

The move keeps Allen under contract for two more seasons.
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis...
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised the fifth-year option in pass rusher Josh Allen’s rookie contract.

The move keeps Allen under contract for two more seasons and fully guarantees his 2023 salary at $11.5 million. The former Kentucky standout and seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has 20 1/2 sacks in three years, including 10 1/2 as a rookie in 2019.

He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate that season and looked like a budding star. But he hasn’t been the same since. He missed eight games in 2020 because of injuries and managed just two sacks over the final eight games last season.

