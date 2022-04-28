Ky. boy who fell through skylight improving while in ICU

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on Kameron May, the little boy from Clark County who was seriously hurt after falling through a skylight.

According to a post from Clark County Youth Athletics, he had a procedure on Wednesday that will hopefully bring him closer to leaving the ICU.

He’s still unconscious, but he’s reportedly showing more body movement every day.

Clark County Youth Athletics is still collecting donations for him and his family. You can find out how to donate by clicking here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.