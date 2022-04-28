Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event kicks off with fans in the stands

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The annual Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event kicked off Thursday morning at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The longest continually running and largest five start event in North America is back with fans in the stands for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the three-day event had to be canceled for the pandemic. In 2021, there were no fans allowed, but now, in 2022, things are different, and officials tell us they’re back and better than ever.

“The place is full. The trade fair is full. The hill is full. Our sponsor village is full. It’s fun. It’s good,” said Mike Cooper, Equestrian Events Inc. executive director.

Cooper says that they’ve had to be flexible over the last three years and adapt to what the pandemic threw at them.

Now, even early on in the event, he’s seeing a change. He said fans have been buying tickets in droves, more sponsors have been signing up to partner and it seems like everyone has been pent up and waiting for the three-day event to open the gates again.

“The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event is to the world of eventing as The Masters is to golf, as the Indy 500 is to motor racing, as Churchill and Keeneland are to thoroughbred racing. And this is the longest continually running and largest five-star event in North America,” said Cooper.“It was really different without spectators here. We really missed our spectators. You know, usually the cross-country course, that’s on Saturday, is packed with spectators, and we have a big tailgating area on Saturday for cross country. We miss that a lot last year and it’s back and better than ever.”

The event runs through Sunday and officials say that there are still general admission tickets available.

