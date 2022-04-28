Lexington detail shop helping teacher after his car was vandalized on school property

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teacher said he was pulled out of his sixth period class to find his car covered in graffiti, and now a car shop is working to right that wrong, free of charge.

“You could see in his face he was just beat down by it. He was embarrassed by it. He said it was hard driving down the interstate. He had to get out and actually scrape it off the windows so he could even drive,” said Daryl Lyons with Detail Lex.

Robbie Biddle, a social studies teacher at Henry Clay, was pulled out of his sixth period last week only to find his car, parked in the faculty parking lot, with graffiti all over it.

“I felt sorry for him. You could tell he was so over it and just depressed by it. He’s got young kids. He coaches his kids, I think it’s his soccer or baseball team, and what was on there, it was just really bad,” Lyons said.

We first saw a coworker’s Facebook post, describing how Biddle’s car had been vandalized by two students. Graphic and phallic symbols were spray painted on either side of the car, even covering Biddle’s tires. The post went on to say the Fayette County School District would not be paying to repair the car.

“He reached out to the Board of Education, the Fayette County Public Schools. He told me since it was on school property, it’s private property even though it’s his. So I didn’t understand that. You know, these kids should have been in class,” Lyons said.

The Henry Clay student run news site, “Devil’s Advocate,” reported Principal Paul Little said two students were caught and disciplined for the vandalism, confirming that the school district wasn’t claiming responsibility for the damages.

That’s when Daryl Lyons volunteered his team at Detail Lex to clean Biddle’s car free of charge.

“I mean, it’s just... I don’t understand it. Teachers go out of their way to help kids. They don’t make a lot of money. And I could just see it in his face. That was the main thing. When he walked up, he was embarrassed by it,” Lyons said.

We’ve reached out to the school district for comment, multiple times, but have yet to hear back.

Lyons said Biddle’s car will be ready for pickup next week.

