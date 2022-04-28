Advertisement

Lexington mayoral candidates to square off in televised debate

Tickets available to be in audience for debate at Transylvania University
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University’s Carrick Theater will serve as the site for a televised forum with Lexington’s mayoral candidates Monday, May 9, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Lexington and WKYT.

Mayoral candidates Linda Gorton, David Kloiber and Adrian Wallace are expected to attend. The mayoral primary election is Tuesday, May 17.

Moderated by Bill Bryant, a WKYT anchor and political editor, the forum will air live on The CW Lexington and be livestreamed on WKYT.com from 7-8 p.m. A limited number of seats are available for the public to attend the event. Register for a free ticket here. Doors will open at 6 and close at 6:45.

“Transylvania has been quite literally at the center of Lexington’s civic discourse for more than two centuries,” said Megan Moloney, vice president for marketing and communications. “We believe hosting critical discussions — such as this mayoral debate — is not only a privilege, but a responsibility we have within our community and to those who seek to guide the city for the next four years.”

“We’re looking forward to our first on-site debate since the pandemic started being on the campus of Transylvania University,” Bryant said. “As Lexington moves forward in this forever changed world, we will discuss a variety of issues and challenges facing the city — from affordable housing to crime — with the candidates wanting to lead the city over the next four years.”

During the debate, candidates will respond to questions prepared by the sponsoring organizations and solicited from the public prior to the forum. They will also have time for opening and closing remarks. Submit questions here.

“We are excited to be partnering with our co-sponsors to bring information to the citizens of Lexington about our 2022 mayoral candidates,” League president Jenn Jackson said. “Part of the mission of the League is to help educate voters about the candidates. We hope all eligible voters will exercise their right to vote May 17.”

