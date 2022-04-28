Lexington police investigating home invasion in mayor’s neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for the person they say broke into a home while someone was inside.

The break-in happened around 9 Thursday morning in a neighborhood near The Arboretum. The same neighborhood where Mayor Linda Gorton lives.

According to police, the suspect forced entry from a rear door and stole jewelry and cash in the home before quickly leaving.

Police say someone was home at the time, but they were able to hide and call 911. Police say officers arrived on the scene fast, but the suspect was able to get away.

A neighbor says he isn’t shocked this happened, even in broad daylight.

“It doesn’t surprise me. You’re hearing about this stuff happening all the time,” said James Prather. “There were random shots fired in the air last summer. There’s been car break-ins. There no real safe place in Lexington really for that.”

We did look at the community crime map provided by the Lexington Police Department. In the last year, it shows only three reports from this neighborhood. One was a burglary.

We reached out to Mayor Gorton’s office for comment about what happened in her neighborhood. In an email, her office told us police would be in touch with details about the incident.

Police are checking the area for surveillance footage, but, so far, they haven’t had any luck. They don’t have a good description of what the suspect looked like or the car they drove off in.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

