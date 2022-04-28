Advertisement

Men sentenced for 2015 death of UK student in ‘robbery gone wrong’

In March, Justin Smith, Roman Gonzalez and Efrain Diaz pleaded guilty in connection with Jonathan Krueger’s death.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The men who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a UK student have been sentenced.

In March, Justin Smith, Roman Gonzalez and Efrain Diaz pleaded guilty in connection with Jonathan Krueger’s death.

Krueger was a UK student studying journalism. On April 17, 2015, Krueger and a friend were walking near campus when police say they were approached by three men who tried to rob them. His friend was able to get away, but Krueger was shot.

Friends, family get closure as suspects plead guilty seven years after UK student’s murder

The trio was in court Thursday morning for their sentencing.

Defense attorneys mentioned their clients had come from broken homes and got caught up with the wrong crowd. The defendants apologized to Krueger and his family.

The court heard statements from Krueger’s mother, sister, and his friend who was with him the night he was killed. They asked the judge to offer the maximum sentences to Gonzalez, Smith, and Diaz.

You could hear tears throughout the courtroom as they stood for their sentencing. Gonzalez was sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison, Smith 34 years in prison, and Diaz 20 years in prison.

Krueger’s mother, Mary Krueger, said, even though the sentencing won’t bring her son back, she felt it was fair.

“It doesn’t change anything in the long run, but I feel like there’s some responsibility and accountability, and I hadn’t really felt that until today,” she said.

Family members say Jonathan Krueger made friends easily and had a passion for life and photography.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Crash on Man O' War Blvd at Lyon Dr. in Lexington.
Motorcyclist dies in Lexington crash
Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted...
Ky. hospice patient who married high school sweetheart has died
Police say a man walked into the People’s Bank & Trust on Brandy Lane off Lexington Road, near...
Suspect on the loose after Richmond bank robbery
A Lexington business is cleaning up after being vandalized. Someone spray-painted the windows...
Lexington restaurant cleaning up after being vandalized

Latest News

Callie Witt
Horse racing community mourns loss of exercise rider at Keeneland
Twelve years ago Friday, Lexington police officer Bryan Durman died after being struck by a...
Friends, family honor Lexington police officer killed in line of duty
Keion Brooks Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Reports: Keion Brooks enters transfer portal
An 11-year-old girl from Franklin County suffering from brain cancer gets to live out her dream...
Make-A-Wish helps Ky. girl battling brain cancer become a published author
Eastern Kentucky University officially has its 14th president.
WATCH | Dr. David McFaddin officially installed as EKU president after 2020 appointment