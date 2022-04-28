Advertisement

President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.

The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Crash on Man O' War Blvd at Lyon Dr. in Lexington.
Motorcyclist dies in Lexington crash
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
The break-in happened around 9 Thursday morning in a neighborhood near The Arboretum. The same...
Lexington police investigating home invasion in mayor’s neighborhood
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois
The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports