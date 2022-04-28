Advertisement

Quintez Brown searched internet for Bill Dieruf on day of Craig Greenberg office shooting

Bill Dieruf / Quintez Brown
Bill Dieruf / Quintez Brown(WAVE / Grayson Co. Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to his internet search history, Quintez Brown, the accused gunman who allegedly shot at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his office in February, also looked up information on Republican candidate Bill Dieruf on the day of the shooting.

Greenberg, a Democrat, was in his Butchertown office with his employees on Valentine’s Day when he said a gunman opened fire. No one was hurt, but a bullet pierced Greenberg’s sweater. Brown was apprehended about a mile away from the shooting site, armed with a gun and several magazines.

He was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment. Brown was then released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on home incarceration after the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid Brown’s $100,000 cash bond.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brown a few weeks later, on March 28. He pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court on April 4, prior to his federal indictment on April 6.

In a hearing on April 15, federal prosecutors revealed further details about Brown’s case, including his gun purchase history and web search history for Greenberg’s home and business addresses. Prosecutors claimed evidence showed he rode a Lyft to Greenberg’s home carrying a gun the day before the Butchertown shooting. A few minutes later, he looked up how to empty a backward loaded bullet on his phone. He then searched for a gun store close to Greenberg’s house.

More of Brown’s internet search logs, which were unsealed by a federal judge, show that on the day of the shooting at Greenberg’s office, he also looked up Dieruf, who is currently the mayor of Jeffersontown.

According to the logs, Brown Googled “j town mayor office” and spent several minutes on Dieruf’s Instagram page.

“As mayor for the past 11 years, I’m sure my name has been Googled many times for various reasons,” Dieruf said in a statement. “It doesn’t change my daily life or the way I run the city. I have been aware that Quintez Brown had searched my name on his computer since the FBI reviewed his Internet search history following the February incident. Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders and I met with FBI agents then regarding what they found and were told the information was confidential because of the ongoing investigation.”

Dieruf spoke with WAVE News shortly after issuing his statement. He said despite knowing that he’d been searched by Brown, he never took out any extra security.

“There are people who have lost their lives, so just because I was Googled doesn’t mean that that was as serious as a mother who lost her child,” Dieruf said.

Brown is still in federal custody. A judge is expected to issue a written decision on his detention before May 5.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Crash on Man O' War Blvd at Lyon Dr. in Lexington.
Motorcyclist dies in Lexington crash
Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted...
Ky. hospice patient who married high school sweetheart has died
Police say a man walked into the People’s Bank & Trust on Brandy Lane off Lexington Road, near...
Suspect on the loose after Richmond bank robbery
A Lexington business is cleaning up after being vandalized. Someone spray-painted the windows...
Lexington restaurant cleaning up after being vandalized

Latest News

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church hosted a second bake sale to benefit refugees.
Central Kentucky Church holds second bake sale to benefit Ukraine
File image
Lexington Police Dog Exposed to Fentanyl
People in Lexington took part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Lexington participates in National National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Police: “Situation under control” following escape attempt at Southern Kentucky jail
Callie Witt
Horse racing community mourns loss of exercise rider at Keeneland