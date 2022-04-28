School districts make plans to use money from new Ky. budget

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers said schools were going to receive more money after this year’s session.

“We at Pulaski County should see about a $3 million increase to our funds. However, for me to give out a 2% pay increase is going to exceed $2.5 million,” said Patrick Richardson, the superintendent of Pulaski County Schools.

Richardson said any funding increase is appreciated, but he wanted targeted teacher raises.

“I think we are going to see a need for an increase beyond what we are getting to make a significant gain for our teachers,” Richardson said.

It’s been hard to fill some teaching positions along with other jobs in the district.

“We can’t keep bus drivers. We can’t keep cooks. Custodians. All of that equals to more money and people wanting more money,” Richardson said.

WKYT reached out to other school systems including Corbin. The superintendent said they are planning to give teachers a 3% raise effect July 1 and the custodians, cooks, and other classified staff would be getting about another dollar an hour as well.

Somerset’s superintendent said they have been able to give out 1% raises the last seven years and the school board has not considered the raise amount for next year.

Pulaski County could consider a 2% raise at their next school board meeting. Richardson says long term solutions are needed to get more people interested in the teaching profession.

“The job security people have coming into the profession, I don’t think people feel that anymore,” Richardson said.

Richardson said too often education has been used as a pawn in the political process.

Pulaski County school leaders said their transportation funding was increased but higher fuel prices have already cut into that significantly.

