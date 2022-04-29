2022 All-Ohio forward Zennia Thomas signs NLI with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – All-Ohio First-Team honoree Zennia (ze-NIGH-yuh) Thomas, who had a breakout 2021-22 high school season averaging over 30 points and 14 rebounds per game, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team.

Thomas is the seventh newcomer that Kentucky will welcome to the 2022-23 roster, joining Buffalo graduate transfer Adebola Adeyeye (Brampton, ON, Canada), four-star guard Kennedy Cambridge (Nashville, Tennessee), four-star post Tionna Herron (DeSoto, Texas), Miss Kentucky Basketball Amiya Jenkins (Lawrenceburg, Kentucky), in-state star guard Cassidy Rowe (Virgie, Kentucky) and four-star guard Saniah Tyler (Florissant, Missouri).

“We are very excited to welcome Zennia to Big Blue Nation,” Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy said. “Z has gone under the radar nationally, but we absolutely love her game. She is athletic and long. Z is a versatile post that has a great feel for the game. The numbers she averaged her senior season are impressive and are a credit to her hard work and dedication to her game. She is a great addition to our program.”

Below is a detailed look at Thomas and what she will bring to Lexington next season.

Zennia Thomas, 6-2, Forward, Lyndhurst, Ohio (Warrensville Heights High School)

Was named Ohio Division III First-Team All-Ohio after an incredible senior season … Played her senior year at Warrensville Heights High School, averaging 30.6 points and 14.5 rebounds per game … Her strong performance helped lead the Tigers to their first regional final berth in program history … Was named the Lake Erie League Player of the Year and District Player of the Year in 2022 … Was named the Lake Erie League Player of the Week after back-to-back double-doubles in December, scoring 31 points with 12 rebounds vs. Shaw and 43 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks vs. Bedford … Played her first three years of high school at Brush High School in Lyndhurst.

