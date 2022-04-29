Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Kicking off our active pattern

Fridays Forecast
FastCast - early morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a mild morning here in Kentucky and throughout the day we are likely to see some showers roll through the bluegrass.

Radar early on may show some rain, but the atmosphere is fairly dry, and likely rain will fall later on in the day. Temps will go from the low to mid-50s to the mid to upper-60s. This kicks off our active weather pattern into next week! A stalled out front could bring some showers and strong storms. The storm prediction center has most of far eastern Kentucky under a level 1/5 Marginal risk for severe weather. This weekend will not be an all-out washout, but things could get messy. Temps stay in the 70s for the time being.

I hope you have a great day!

