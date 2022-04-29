Advertisement

Body found in Johnson County identified

Officials say Boyd has been missing for close to two years.
Officials say Boyd has been missing for close to two years.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Human remains discovered in Johnson County, Kentucky have been identified as a man from South Point, Ohio.

According to the South Point Police Chief, Kentucky State Police confirmed the identity of Ricky Boyd through DNA testing.

Police say Boyd had been missing for close to two years, last seen May 10, 2020.

The human remains were discovered in Johnson County on June 7, 2020.

Thursday, the South Point Police Chief and the investigative team met with Boyd’s family to confirm that the remains found had been positively identified as Boyd.

”I know it comes as bittersweet news to them, but now they can have some sense of closure knowing he has been found, I made a promise to the family that we would find Ricky.” Lt. Abrams said.

Further information has not been released.

