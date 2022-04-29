Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Rumble In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are about to roll into a very active pattern as we flip the calendar to May. Rounds of showers and storms will target the state through Kentucky Derby week with the potential for some issues linger into Derby weekend.

Today finds a weak front stalled across the region, but this thing is pushing back to the north as a warm front. This will bring another big temp gradient and the threat for scattered showers and storms.

There may be a cluster of showers and storms move in from northwest to southeast this evening and tonight. There’s the chance for some big rains over localized areas if that happens so keep that in mind.

Scattered storms will be noted on Saturday to go along with a lot of dry times with temps reaching 75-80 for many.

This is ahead of a line of storms that develops to our west and rolls through here from late Saturday into early Sunday.

That may get pushed a little farther east Saturday night and early Sunday. That system moves away later Sunday with better weather blowing in here through the first half of Monday. That’s ahead of another system that may bring strong to severe storms in here.

