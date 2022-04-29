Advertisement

Kentucky loses assistant coach Jai Lucas to Duke

Lucas served as Kentucky’s recruiting coordinator since August 2020
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jai Lucas is leaving the Kentucky basketball staff to join the staff at Duke according to multiple reports.

Lucas, who joined John Calipari’s staff in August of 2020, becomes the final addition to Jon Scheyer’s staff at Duke. Lucas served as the Wildcats’ recruiting coordinator over the past two seasons and is considered one of the top young recruiters in college basketball. He played a key role in bringing players like Sahvir Wheeler, Daimion Collins and Shaedon Sharpe to Lexington.

This marks the third year in a row that Calipari will be looking to make changes to his staff at Kentucky.

