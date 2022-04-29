Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/01: Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles; Jon Clark of Citizen’s Climate Lobby

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Jon Clark, the Appalachian regional coordinator for the Citizen’s Climate Lobby.

It’s been a while since we’ve visited with Quarles. He joins us on Newsmakers to talk about the new legislation passed in the recently concluded General Assembly session, like what the outlook is for crops as spring has had its fits so far. Farmers markets are also getting up and running for the session and have been greatly expanded during Commissioner Quarles’ tenure.

Then there are the political questions-- long considered a likely Republican candidate for governor, Quarles hasn’t said a lot about that lately.

The Citizens Climate Lobby is proposing putting a cost on carbon as a way to combat climate change. The group said a strong, economy-wide price on carbon could reduce America’s emissions by 50% by 2030. That’s less than eight years away. So how would it work, and how high are the political hurdles in a country where economic freedom is prized? Jon Clark, the Appalachian regional coordinator for the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, joins us to discuss.

