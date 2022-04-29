Advertisement

Lexington hosts clinic to help people clear their criminal records

Lexington city leaders are helping people clear their criminal records.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders are helping people clear their criminal records.

The City of Lexington is hosting Clean Slate Lexington Friday at Central Bank Center to allow people who had run-ins with the law, a second chance by expunging their criminal record. Attorneys are present walking people through the expungement process.

While there, those clearing their records can also look for a job. About 36 employers have also set up booths looking to fill over 1,000 jobs.

Mayor Linda Gorton said the clinic is focused on helping people have a brighter future.

The League of Women Voters was also at the clinic to help people register to vote and One Lexington helped people sign up for volunteer opportunities in the community.

The expungement clinic runs until 6 Friday evening. Organizers say even if you didn’t sign up, come on out.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Man O' War Blvd at Lyon Dr. in Lexington.
Motorcyclist dies in Lexington crash
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
The sheriff’s office says they were called Thursday morning to a home on Mule Shed Lane, west...
Shootout ensues after shotgun armed estranged husband breaks into wife’s home, deputies say
The break-in happened around 9 Thursday morning in a neighborhood near The Arboretum. The same...
Lexington police investigating home invasion in mayor’s neighborhood
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

An 11-year-old girl from Franklin County suffering from brain cancer gets to live out her dream...
Make-A-Wish helps Ky. girl battling brain cancer become a published author
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | A Few Storms Rumble In
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | A Few Storms Rumble In
Eastern Kentucky University officially has its 14th president.
WATCH | Dr. David McFaddin officially installed as EKU president after 2020 appointment
WATCH | Lexington hosts clinic to help people clear their criminal records
WATCH | Lexington hosts clinic to help people clear their criminal records
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 5/01: Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles; Jon Clark of Citizen’s Climate Lobby