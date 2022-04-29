Lexington hosts clinic to help people clear their criminal records

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders are helping people clear their criminal records.

The City of Lexington is hosting Clean Slate Lexington Friday at Central Bank Center to allow people who had run-ins with the law, a second chance by expunging their criminal record. Attorneys are present walking people through the expungement process.

While there, those clearing their records can also look for a job. About 36 employers have also set up booths looking to fill over 1,000 jobs.

Mayor Linda Gorton said the clinic is focused on helping people have a brighter future.

The League of Women Voters was also at the clinic to help people register to vote and One Lexington helped people sign up for volunteer opportunities in the community.

The expungement clinic runs until 6 Friday evening. Organizers say even if you didn’t sign up, come on out.

