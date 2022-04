Lexington restaurant cleaning up after being vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington business is cleaning up after being vandalized.

Someone spray-painted the windows at Marikka’s Restaurant & Bier Stube.

The owner says they closed at four Friday morning. Surveillance shows someone tagging the restaurant around five.

The owner doesn’t know why someone would do this. He says he expects repairs to be expensive.

