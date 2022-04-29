Make-A-Wish helps Ky. girl battling brain cancer become a published author

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was 42 years ago Friday when the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted its first wish to a little boy battling Leukemia. He wanted to be a police officer for a day.

Nearly 19,000 wishes later, an 11-year-old girl from Franklin County suffering from brain cancer gets to live out her dream as a children’s book author.

Outside Lexington’s Immanuel Baptist Church, the weather looked gloomy Friday afternoon. But sometimes, even on cloudy days, there’s sunshine.

They held a book signing event in front of Lexington Christian Academy students, where children’s book author 11-year-old Gwyn Morgan unveiled her first work.

“Drippy the Tale of the Sad Rain Cloud,” Gwyn said. “One day a little rain cloud floated into the sky.”

The story tracks a cloud named Drippy, as no one wanted her around.

“But the children sang, ‘rain, rain go away,’” Gwyn said.

This young author found a message in her writing.

“Sadness is a healthy emotion to have,” Gwyn said.

Gwyn has been battling her own rain storm for the past two years.

“Gwyn, we found out about a year and a half ago, has a brain tumor and we didn’t know it was there,” said Gwyn’s mother, Heather Morgan.

Despite the dark clouds above her, Gwyn was determined to be an author.

“Writing a book is harder than it sounds,” Gwyn said.

Gwyn’s story of perseverance is told through the cloud in the book.

“I am feeling proud and thankful and tired right now,” Gwyn said.

Like Drippy, this young lady chooses to look for every cloud’s silver lining.

She’ll have a red carpet event for her official book signing on Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Poor Richards books in Frankfort.

