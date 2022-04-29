Second driver licensing regional office being planned for Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second driver licensing regional office location is being planned for Lexington.

The state announced seven more locations for future regional offices in Henderson, Independence, Lexington (second location), London, Maysville, Mayfield, and Pineville.

Temporary office locations will open by the end of June, with plans to expand capacity or move to a future permanent location within the city.

“On Team Kentucky, we’re working every day to make sure all government services offered are up to the standard our families deserve,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Driver’s licenses aren’t just credentials. They’re keys. They unlock so many other doors, like making your voice heard in an election, being able to drive to school or work as you pursue your goals or being able to travel on a plane or visit a military base to see loved ones.”

To learn more about how to renew your license in-person, online or by mail, click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.